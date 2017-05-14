Man struck, killed by truck in New Br...

Man struck, killed by truck in New Braunfels crash

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

The New Braunfels Police Department have identified the man as 19-year-old David Anthony Teniente Jr. from Schertz, Texas. At around 3:38 a.m. Saturday, NBPD and the New Braunfels Fire Department were called to the 6200 block of I-35 south for reports of a crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 30 min Oh Poor Baby 7,959
White trash pedophiles on the loose 3 hr Two BEANS with on... 3
any good massage places with happy endings? 3 hr Two BEANS with on... 2
radio stations 18 hr gfhtjvstghv 5
Pozza 20 hr Truck driver 1
EXCLUSIVE! ACI Bathhouse customers sound off... (May '11) Sun Fab 170
Mingo Gonzalez​ Sun jobu 1
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,363 • Total comments across all topics: 281,035,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC