Luxe Texas babymoon destinations for expectant couples

Babymoon on the beach at Galveston's historic Hotel Galvez & Spa, where couples can relax in a private poolside cabana under palm trees or at the multimillion-dollar, 10,000-square-foot spa. The Sea-Natal massage - a luxurious application of rose hip, coconut and kukui oils to help combat stretch marks before they start - is safe during all trimesters, as is the Mermaid Mommy spa package, which includes a massage, mani and pedi.

