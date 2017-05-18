Looking for a getaway? Explore San Antonio this summer

As the seventh-largest city in the nation and one of the fastest growing, San Antonio always has something new and exciting to explore. The city will be celebrating its 300th anniversary in 2018, and just ahead of that, the San Antonio Convention and Visitors Bureau is inviting families from the Coastal Bend to spend a few days in the Alamo City this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.