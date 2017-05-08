Katie Kieffer

Katie Kieffer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Townhall

Make us so tired of winning that we beg you to stop winning, President Trump - especially on your signature issue: immigration reform. "We're going to win at the border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 7 min Who am I 7,951
News Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors... 2 hr huey goins 96
EXCLUSIVE! ACI Bathhouse customers sound off... (May '11) 5 hr Fab 168
Seeking A Lactating Man 7 hr Quavontae 9
radio stations 7 hr C0MM0N SENSE 3
Cassandra vasquez (Jan '16) 11 hr She sux good 3
Porn video booths 11 hr Mm mmm good 7
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,041 • Total comments across all topics: 280,870,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC