'Iron Chef Gauntlet's Jason Dady Is Opening a San Antonio Steakhouse

The restaurant will take over the space along the River Walk formerly occupied by the once-celebrated LA1 4ke by New Orleans chef and James Beard Award winner John Besh. Range will offer lunch and dinner and is aiming to spotlight the bounty of Texas Hill Country including local beef, Gulf Coast seafood, and game dishes like bobwhite quail from Central Texas.

