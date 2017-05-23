How much wall would Trump's budget cover?
Donald Trump promised a "big, beautiful wall" between the U.S. and Mexico while on the campaign trail. His budget proposal, though, would create about 60 miles of border wall in Texas and 14 miles near San Diego.
