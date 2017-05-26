High-risk sex offender from Austin captured in San Antonio
An Austin sex offender who was added to the state's 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list earlier this week has been located. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 25-year-old Everett Cole Rainey was arrested on May 23 in San Antonio, the same day he was added to the Top 10 list.
