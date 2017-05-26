High-risk sex offender from Austin ca...

High-risk sex offender from Austin captured in San Antonio

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

An Austin sex offender who was added to the state's 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list earlier this week has been located. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 25-year-old Everett Cole Rainey was arrested on May 23 in San Antonio, the same day he was added to the Top 10 list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 35 min John 7,972
Haliey 35 min Family 1
News USAA pulling ads from Hannity's Fox News show 1 hr Groundpounder 1
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 17 hr Fart walker 154
San Antonio Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16) Thu Life 6
Any milfs or grannies Thu Family 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15) Wed mrodr010 48
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,307 • Total comments across all topics: 281,297,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC