Higginbotham Acquires Part of Hilb Group of Texas

Fort Worth, Texas-based insurance agency, Higginbotham, has purchased a portion of the Hilb Group of Texas LLC's operations in San Antonio. The transaction adds eight insurance and customer service professionals with a book of commercial and personal property/casualty insurance and employee benefit accounts to Higginbotham's existing 24-person office in San Antonio.

