'Heroic' firefighter killed in Thursday night blaze was father of
The San Antonio Professional Fire Fighters Association posted this tribute to Scott Deem, a San Antonio firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze late Thursday, May 18, 2017. "We humbly ask for your prayers for his family at this time," the post read.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I BUY spanish Tejano LP Records Conjunto Oldies... (Nov '11)
|6 hr
|musico
|26
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|9 hr
|Fart feet
|9
|what happened to jeenifer broome on woai (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|Rednex Punk
|13
|Trial opens for salesman accused in fatal shoot...
|Thu
|l_Ol_
|1
|Ex-BCSO deputy who allegedly confessed to sexua...
|Thu
|l_Ol_
|1
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|Thu
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,968
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|Wed
|cristal
|141
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC