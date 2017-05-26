Henry B. Gonzalez lauded as caretaker of the poor

Henry B. Gonzalez III, right, speaks about his grandparents, Congressman Henry B. Gonzalez and wife Bertha, as an image of them is projected during the Gran Final of the Henry B. Gonzalez Centennial at St. Mary's University on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Congressman, who died in 2000, was a graduate of the St. Mary's School of Law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.