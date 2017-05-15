Growing STD rates in Bell County show no sign of slowing Read Story Heidi Alagha

Growing STD rates in Bell County show...

Sexually transmitted diseases in Bell County are on the rise with higher rates than Texas' biggest cities, including Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. According to the most recent report, in 2015, Bell County had the second highest gonorrhea rate and third highest rate of chlamydia in the state of Texas.

