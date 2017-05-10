G-P to break ground at new elementary...

G-P to break ground at new elementary school

A groundbreaking ceremony will mark plans to begin construction for a replacement campus later this summer, and the public is invited to attend that celebration at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 16. The event will take place at the future site of the new campus at 4015 Moore Avenue in Portland. "We wanted to be sure that our students, staff, and parents had a chance to attend this ceremony before the summer break," said David Batot, G-P's construction manager.

