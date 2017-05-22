Firefighters, family honor Deem at vigil

People write messages on a banner for the parents of fallen firefighter Scott Deem during a march and vigil for Deem in San Antonio, Texas on May 22, 2017. Ray Whitehouse / for the San Antonio Express-News People write messages on a banner for the parents of fallen firefighter Scott Deem during a march and vigil for Deem in San Antonio, Texas on May 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.