Firefighter injured in deadly NW Side fire has first surgery
Brad Phipps, who was critically injured last week in a fire that claimed the life of another firefighter, is pictured in a family photo with his wife, Tina, and two sons. Phipps recently had his first skin graft surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|14 min
|ThomasA
|153
|San Antonio Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Life
|6
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|11 hr
|Chris
|7,970
|Any milfs or grannies
|14 hr
|Family
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15)
|23 hr
|mrodr010
|48
|Any Milfs lonely?! (Jun '12)
|Tue
|LazyX
|77
|need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12)
|May 23
|Figpucker
|103
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC