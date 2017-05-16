Firefighter injured in deadly NW Side...

Firefighter injured in deadly NW Side fire has first surgery

Brad Phipps, who was critically injured last week in a fire that claimed the life of another firefighter, is pictured in a family photo with his wife, Tina, and two sons. Phipps recently had his first skin graft surgery.

