Family of man killed by SAPD officer ...

Family of man killed by SAPD officer seeks new trial

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

The family of a man killed by an off-duty San Antonio officer are seeking a new trial after a jury ruled against their federal wrongful death suit in April, according to court documents. The motion, filed May 4, argues that the jury in the previous lawsuit against SAPD officer Robert Encina failed to address whether Encina was justified in shooting Marquise Jones , 23. "There can be no question, nor has there ever been a serious question in this case, that Encina's use of deadly force was excessive," the motion states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
EXCLUSIVE! ACI Bathhouse customers sound off... (May '11) 7 hr Toe Cutter 169
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 13 hr Chris 7,957
KInFolk MC 1%er Texas Fri Kim Jong Un 6
News Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors... Fri Fart sniffs 111
why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14) Fri Family 135
TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde... May 11 Family 19
Seeking A Lactating Man Still May 10 Family 4
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,990,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC