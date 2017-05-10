Family of man killed by SAPD officer seeks new trial
The family of a man killed by an off-duty San Antonio officer are seeking a new trial after a jury ruled against their federal wrongful death suit in April, according to court documents. The motion, filed May 4, argues that the jury in the previous lawsuit against SAPD officer Robert Encina failed to address whether Encina was justified in shooting Marquise Jones , 23. "There can be no question, nor has there ever been a serious question in this case, that Encina's use of deadly force was excessive," the motion states.
