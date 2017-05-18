Experts looking for remains from old cemetery in San Antonio
A campo santo once rested on land now occupied by Milam Park and The Children's Hospital of San Antonio. Translated literally as "holy land," from 1808 to 1860 it served as San Fernando Cathedral's cemetery, filled with Native Americans, home-grown Tejano settlers, Canary Islanders and soldiers who fought for Santa Anna.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|1 min
|ThomasA
|37
|need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12)
|3 hr
|Here
|102
|players club (Aug '12)
|11 hr
|Barry
|32
|Threesome
|13 hr
|Petra
|8
|KInFolk MC 1%er Texas
|17 hr
|Thinking guy
|14
|I BUY spanish Tejano LP Records Conjunto Oldies... (Nov '11)
|Sat
|Doug Sang fan for...
|27
|The Late Doug Sahm
|Sat
|Doug Sahm fan for...
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC