Expand the HOPE Team, fill cop slots

Expand the HOPE Team, fill cop slots

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

San Antonio police officer Monty McCann talks with Bryant Crawford near his camp along I-10 at Culebra. McCann and fellow officer Joe Farris Jr. are the creators of the Hope Team, Homeless Outreach Positive Encounters, helping those living on the streets regain their identification information and with housing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Late Doug Sahm 59 min Doug Sahm fan for... 1
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 1 hr horse with no name 14
Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15) 5 hr Breezzeebrii 47
KInFolk MC 1%er Texas 6 hr SYLK 7
I BUY spanish Tejano LP Records Conjunto Oldies... (Nov '11) 22 hr musico 26
what happened to jeenifer broome on woai (Sep '10) Fri Rednex Punk 13
News Trial opens for salesman accused in fatal shoot... Thu l_Ol_ 1
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,226 • Total comments across all topics: 281,158,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC