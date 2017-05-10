Exclusive, 45-member beer club opens in The Pearl

Hipsters and beer snobs, rejoice! Now there's a super-exclusive way to flaunt your insider beer status and knowledge, and it can be yours for $250. Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery, deemed the best brewery in San Antonio this year in the Express-News' " Top 100 Dining & Drinks " guide, has started a beer club, and the perks are pretty impressive: Member beer locker at Southerleigh, with individual or family names of up to 2 people If all of this for $250 a year sounds like heaven to you, you better hurry; the club is limited to 45 members only.

