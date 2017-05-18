Ex-BCSO deputy who allegedly confessed to sexual assault of
Erick Montez, then 35, a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy with the detention division since 2008, was arrested on charges of sexual assault and violation of civil rights of a person in custody on Jan. 12, 2016. Erick Montez, then 35, a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy with the detention division since 2008, was arrested on charges of sexual assault and violation of civil rights of a person in custody on Jan. 12, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|3 hr
|Real Farts
|5
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|7 hr
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,968
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|Wed
|cristal
|141
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15)
|May 16
|Roxya28
|46
|any good massage places with happy endings?
|May 16
|Slap Toothless BE...
|3
|San Antonio Sucks (Jun '09)
|May 16
|Two BEANS with on...
|2,482
|radio stations
|May 14
|gfhtjvstghv
|5
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC