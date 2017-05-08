Emerge Energy Services' Revenue Grows by 75%, Still Posts a Loss
Demand for frack sand is growing at a pace that Emerge can barely keep up with and that is impacting the bottom line. results from a long stretch of flat to declining sales to a period of rapid growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|9 min
|New Resident
|109
|Garden Valley Mobile Home Park (Jan '13)
|39 min
|Veronica
|8
|Viral South Texas taco only 'few' have conquere...
|7 hr
|C0MM0N SEN5E
|1
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|7 hr
|TOMMY
|7,954
|Breeding Update (Jun '15)
|11 hr
|Slappy McGee
|263
|Cassandra vasquez (Jan '16)
|11 hr
|Slappy McGee
|4
|Seeking A Lactating Man Still
|12 hr
|Free cream
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC