Election Day in Bexar County off to a...

Election Day in Bexar County off to a slow start - again

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

But on a sunny morning on Election Day, Boyle showed up at his polling site at Maverick Library on the city's Northwest Side to dutifully cast his ballot, just like he does for every election. "It's my obligation," said Boyle, an Air Force veteran who believes far more people should be voting in San Antonio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
UT Austin Stabbing 38 min truth 4
Seeking A Lactating Man 41 min cristal 3
EXCLUSIVE! ACI Bathhouse customers sound off... (May '11) 1 hr Toe Cutter 167
News Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors... 3 hr mean 78
San Antonio hospitals 7 hr Perry Mason 6
Breeding Update (Jun '15) 13 hr Christine Dishman 262
TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde... 15 hr Dino 15
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Bexar County was issued at May 05 at 1:34PM CDT

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,160 • Total comments across all topics: 280,814,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC