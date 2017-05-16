Computer outage hits some Starbucks stores in Austin, elsewhere in Texas...
A computer meltdown meant many Starbucks locations nationwide - including some in Austin and surrounding areas - weren't able to process orders for frappuccinos, caramel macchiatos and other fancy coffee drinks. On Twitter, an American-Statesman reader said the Starbucks in The Parke shopping center in Cedar Park was offering free brewed coffee to disappointed customers who pulled up.
