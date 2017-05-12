Chicago, back off our river walk - and give us the wooden leg back.
We Texans tend to fall in love with the San Antonio River Walk early in life, as we are often taken to its banks as children, to amble down the stone paths, under the shade trees, past the cafes and souvenir shops. But few of us would argue that an afternoon on the River Walk compares favorably to a weekend in Chicago, with its world-renowned art, architecture, food, music, comedy and sports of all kinds.
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KInFolk MC 1%er Texas
|6 hr
|Kim Jong Un
|6
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|Tony
|7,955
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|13 hr
|Fart sniffs
|111
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|15 hr
|Family
|135
|TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde...
|Thu
|Family
|19
|Seeking A Lactating Man Still
|May 10
|Family
|4
|Garden Valley Mobile Home Park (Jan '13)
|May 9
|Veronica
|11
