Boerne incumbents win, Castroville mayor ousted
Mayor Ivy Taylor dances with supporters after being interviewed at a watch party held Saturday May 6, 2017 at at the Wyndam Garden San Antonio Riverwalk Museum Reach Hotel. Ana Sandoval reacts after arriving to cheers from supporters including Jesse Salinas,on left, at Deco Pizza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once a cheating scum (Oct '16)
|25 min
|C0MM0N SENSE
|8
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,948
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|2 hr
|New Resident
|82
|radio stations
|6 hr
|HOH0HO
|1
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|7 hr
|Quavontae
|7
|San Antonio hospitals
|9 hr
|Patient
|8
|UT Austin Stabbing
|Sat
|Wonder if
|5
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC