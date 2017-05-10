Boeing mechanics could have sparked A...

Boeing mechanics could have sparked Air Force One fire

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

The modified Boeing 747, tail number 29000, commonly called Air Force One is seen Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 at Boeing's repair facility at Port San Antonio. Boeing's San Antonio facility has the contract to do maintenance work on the executive fleet of aircraft used to carry high ranking U.S. officials such as the president, vice president and cabinet members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
KInFolk MC 1%er Texas 10 hr Kim Jong Un 6
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 11 hr Tony 7,955
News Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors... 18 hr Fart sniffs 111
why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14) 20 hr Family 135
TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde... Thu Family 19
Seeking A Lactating Man Still May 10 Family 4
Garden Valley Mobile Home Park (Jan '13) May 9 Veronica 11
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,570 • Total comments across all topics: 280,973,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC