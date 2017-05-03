Analysis: This poll number might be the worst yet for Trump
In this Friday, April 21, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the Treasury Department in Washington, where he signed an executive order to review tax regulations set last year by his predecessor, as well as two memos to potentially reconsider major elements of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reforms passed in the wake of the Great Recession. While Republicans in Congress craft a bill to unwind the tighter financial rules that took effect after the 2008 crisis, President Donald Trump is looking in another, seemingly opposite direction: He's entertaining the idea of restoring the Depression-era firewall between commercial banking and its riskier investment side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is la tranny from calitas so desperate to p...
|3 hr
|Ouch
|2
|Once a cheating scum (Oct '16)
|16 hr
|No1special
|3
|Hungry for pu_ _ y
|20 hr
|Kent
|4
|Breeding Update (Jun '15)
|21 hr
|Uncle Festus
|259
|San Antonio Sucks (Jun '09)
|21 hr
|Dilleyite
|2,479
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|Tue
|rag time
|54
|Mayor Ivy Taylor: Atheists Are ‘Broken People’ ...
|Tue
|usa hater
|17
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC