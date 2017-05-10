Abbott asks megachurch pastors to pressure Texas House on bathroom bill
Texas Governor Greg Abbott gives a State of State speech at the Greater Houston Partnership event Hilton Americas, 1600 Lamar St., Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Houston. Texas Governor Greg Abbott gives a State of State speech at the Greater Houston Partnership event Hilton Americas, 1600 Lamar St., Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde...
|1 hr
|Dave
|18
|Seeking A Lactating Man Still
|13 hr
|Family
|4
|Garden Valley Mobile Home Park (Jan '13)
|21 hr
|Veronica
|11
|Professor in San Antonio gears up to study mosq...
|21 hr
|Slappy McGee
|1
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|23 hr
|Quavontae
|110
|Viral South Texas taco only 'few' have conquere...
|Tue
|C0MM0N SEN5E
|1
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|Tue
|TOMMY
|7,954
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC