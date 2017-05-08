35 of 37 economists said Trump was wrong, two misread the...

35 of 37 economists said Trump was wr...

Read more: SFGate

President Donald Trump speaks at the Treasury Department in Washington, where he signed an executive order to review tax regulations set last year by his predecessor, as well as two memos to potentially reconsider major elements of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reforms passed in the wake of the Great Recession. While Republicans in Congress craft a bill to unwind the tighter financial rules that took effect after the 2008 crisis, President Donald Trump is looking in another, seemingly opposite direction: He's entertaining the idea of restoring the Depression-era firewall between commercial banking and its riskier investment side.

