12 fun things to see and do this week in San Antonio
A triple-threat artist, composer, vocalist and pianist Clarice Assad will be the special guest of the 25th anniversary edition of Musical Offerings' Jazz Meets Classical concerts. The program will include world premieres of Assad's "Suite for Lower Strings," University of Texas at San Antonio music professor James Scott Balentine's "Il y a des Fleurs" and Matt Dunne's "O Viajante" as well as classics including Dizzy Gillespie's "A Night in Tunisia" and Dave Brubeck's "Take Five."
