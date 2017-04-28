You can celebrate Willie Nelson's birthday with a beer named after him
If you want to toast Willie Nelson on his 84th birthday Saturday, we've got just the Texas beer for you: Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling's Red Headed Stranger , inspired by the singer himself. The beer is, fittingly, a red IPA and one of the San Antonio brewery's bottled mainstay beers, which means it won't be too hard to find this weekend.
