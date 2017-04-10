Woman killed in Northeast Loop 410 rollover

A woman was killed and an 18-month-old boy was sent to the hospital after her vehicle rolled over in the 7100 block of Northeast Loop 410 April 10, 2017. A woman was killed and an 18-month-old boy was sent to the hospital after her vehicle rolled over in the 7100 block of Northeast Loop 410 April 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.