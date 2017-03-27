What to Do in Austin Today: April 3

Check out the new location of the Blue Starlite Drive In and take in a classic! With the sequel coming out later this year, see Blade Runner on the 40-foot-screen outside during the Blue Starlite's pay-what-you-can nights . Whether you've never seen the Ridley Scott classic starring Harrison Ford as a detective on the search for rogue replicants, or you're a diehard fan of the sci-fi flick, now's your chance to see it from your car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.