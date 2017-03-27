What to Do in Austin Today: April 3

What to Do in Austin Today: April 3

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Austin Monthly

Check out the new location of the Blue Starlite Drive In and take in a classic! With the sequel coming out later this year, see Blade Runner on the 40-foot-screen outside during the Blue Starlite's pay-what-you-can nights . Whether you've never seen the Ridley Scott classic starring Harrison Ford as a detective on the search for rogue replicants, or you're a diehard fan of the sci-fi flick, now's your chance to see it from your car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeffrey Harrison Homes (Jan '14) 3 hr SweetPea 7
jesse servin aka jay (Jun '14) 14 hr Jesse 10
Best doctor that understands your needs 20 hr New 5
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 21 hr The Joker 7,874
EXCLUSIVE! ACI Bathhouse customers sound off... (May '11) Sun Fab 166
Slappy McGee is la tranny from Califas who stil... Sat Insider 7
Texas wrestling training school (Nov '14) Sat the210baby 2
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,682 • Total comments across all topics: 280,024,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC