What to Do in Austin Today: April 3
Check out the new location of the Blue Starlite Drive In and take in a classic! With the sequel coming out later this year, see Blade Runner on the 40-foot-screen outside during the Blue Starlite's pay-what-you-can nights . Whether you've never seen the Ridley Scott classic starring Harrison Ford as a detective on the search for rogue replicants, or you're a diehard fan of the sci-fi flick, now's your chance to see it from your car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeffrey Harrison Homes (Jan '14)
|3 hr
|SweetPea
|7
|jesse servin aka jay (Jun '14)
|14 hr
|Jesse
|10
|Best doctor that understands your needs
|20 hr
|New
|5
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|21 hr
|The Joker
|7,874
|EXCLUSIVE! ACI Bathhouse customers sound off... (May '11)
|Sun
|Fab
|166
|Slappy McGee is la tranny from Califas who stil...
|Sat
|Insider
|7
|Texas wrestling training school (Nov '14)
|Sat
|the210baby
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC