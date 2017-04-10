What to do in Austin today: April 12

What to do in Austin today: April 12

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Austin Monthly

Renowned musician Billie Holiday is commemorated in this mesmerizing play at the Topfer Theatre, playing through April 30. The play imitates the swanky Emerson's Bar & Grill for an evening with Holiday and her stunning vocals. During the play you'll hear some of her greatest hits, including "Don't Explain" and "My Man."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Millie Compion 2 hr Johm 1
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 2 hr Oh Poor Baby 7,898
What does La tranny from Califas Audi 5000 aka ... 4 hr Insider 2
Once again Larry tranny goes bipolar lol 11 hr Slapped ONCE AGAIN 4
Elizabeth Garza from Eagle Pass (Feb '11) 18 hr Sunshine0011 20
Heavy duty Iron security doors for sale!! 22 hr Security 2
America without a President and our enemies kno... 22 hr goodsheppard 16
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Ferguson
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,742 • Total comments across all topics: 280,247,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC