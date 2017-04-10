What to do in Austin today: April 12
Renowned musician Billie Holiday is commemorated in this mesmerizing play at the Topfer Theatre, playing through April 30. The play imitates the swanky Emerson's Bar & Grill for an evening with Holiday and her stunning vocals. During the play you'll hear some of her greatest hits, including "Don't Explain" and "My Man."
