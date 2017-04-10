VIA buys historic industrial complex ...

VIA buys historic industrial complex on West Side

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

VIA bought the 270,000-square-foot Scobey complex from two partnerships managed by local developer Ed Cross, property records show. VIA bought the 270,000-square-foot Scobey complex from two partnerships managed by local developer Ed Cross, property records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 1 hr The Joker 7,896
Once again Larry tranny goes bipolar lol 1 hr Slapped ONCE AGAIN 4
Elizabeth Garza from Eagle Pass (Feb '11) 8 hr Sunshine0011 20
Heavy duty Iron security doors for sale!! 11 hr Security 2
America without a President and our enemies kno... 12 hr goodsheppard 16
What does La tranny from Califas Audi 5000 aka ... 17 hr Sir Master 1
what truck stops have prostitutes (Jan '13) 21 hr Sir Master 8
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,553 • Total comments across all topics: 280,236,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC