USAA's Brouillette is Trump pick for No. 2 at Energy Department
President Donalld Trump intends to nominate USAA lobbyist Dan Brouillette, seen in this 2009 photo, as deputy secretary of the U.S. Energy Department. President Donalld Trump intends to nominate USAA lobbyist Dan Brouillette, seen in this 2009 photo, as deputy secretary of the U.S. Energy Department.
|once again!!!
|3 hr
|Slappy McGee
|10
|Millie Compion
|5 hr
|John
|4
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|11 hr
|One who knows the...
|7,901
|what truck stops have prostitutes (Jan '13)
|12 hr
|cristal
|9
|What does La tranny from Califas Audi 5000 aka ...
|19 hr
|Insider
|2
|Once again Larry tranny goes bipolar lol
|Wed
|Slapped ONCE AGAIN
|4
|Elizabeth Garza from Eagle Pass (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Sunshine0011
|20
