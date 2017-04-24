Urban renewal affects all San Antonians
Pedestrians walk by the abandoned Scobey building on North Medina Street Oct. 30. The city took taking members of its housing bond committee on a bus tour of 12 of the sites where the city was considering investing millions of dollars for affordable and mixed-income housing. Proposition 6 on the city ballot is a neighborhoods improvement bond package.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|MyohMy
|100
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|3 hr
|huey goins
|23
|TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde...
|6 hr
|Ack
|11
|Mayor Ivy Taylor: Atheists Are ‘Broken People’ ...
|16 hr
|universal
|7
|Deport Phillipinos
|17 hr
|Omg
|22
|San Antonio hospitals
|17 hr
|Sara RN
|4
|Threesome
|Tue
|Stie
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC