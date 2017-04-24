Uber, Lyft call 'sex' amendment disappointing, unnecessary

Five days after a controversial amendment defining "sex" as "the physical condition of being male or female" was added to a statewide ride-hailing bill, representatives from Uber and Lyft called the addition disappointing and unnecessary - though both companies stopped short of saying they'd withdraw their support. "We are disappointed that this unnecessary amendment was added to legislation that should be focused on adopting a consistent statewide framework for ridesharing," Uber spokesman Travis Considine said.

