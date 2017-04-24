Two new public art installations coming to the Mission Reach
A rendering of "Co-Cobijos," an installation designed by Houston native Mel Chin for the Mission San Jose Portal, shows live cactus growing along the outer edge of the piece. A rendering of "Co-Cobijos," an installation designed by Houston native Mel Chin for the Mission San Jose Portal, shows live cactus growing along the outer edge of the piece.
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|5 hr
|butters_
|34
|need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12)
|13 hr
|MyohMy
|100
|TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde...
|18 hr
|Ack
|11
|Mayor Ivy Taylor: Atheists Are ‘Broken People’ ...
|Tue
|universal
|7
|Deport Phillipinos
|Tue
|Omg
|22
|San Antonio hospitals
|Tue
|Sara RN
|4
|Threesome
|Tue
|Stie
|3
