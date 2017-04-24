Trump stops interview to hand out cop...

Trump stops interview to hand out copies of 2016 electoral map

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: SFGate

US President-elect Donald Trump boards the elevator after escorting Martin Luther King III to the lobby after meetings at Trump Tower in New York City on January 16, 2017. US President-elect Donald Trump boards the elevator after escorting Martin Luther King III to the lobby after meetings at Trump Tower in New York City on January 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors... 6 hr New Resident 47
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 9 hr Mark 7,944
Fck Off I'm missing my little Johnny so much...... (Oct '16) 10 hr Johnny 15
News SAPD: Police detective receives 3-day suspensio... 12 hr L0Lz 3
TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde... 13 hr Trailer Trash 13
Threesome 14 hr Justicia 4
Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15) 17 hr Jannin Garcia 45
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,529 • Total comments across all topics: 280,638,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC