Triple Freeport status to bring commercial businesses to Kyle

With the approval of the Freeport exemption by the Hays CISD board of trustees last month, economic development officials in Buda and Kyle now eye the potential for development to arrive. In order to attract more commercial businesses, the Hays CISD board approved the exemption, which would give tax relief to goods in the state for a short period of time.

