Triple Freeport status to bring commercial businesses to Kyle
With the approval of the Freeport exemption by the Hays CISD board of trustees last month, economic development officials in Buda and Kyle now eye the potential for development to arrive. In order to attract more commercial businesses, the Hays CISD board approved the exemption, which would give tax relief to goods in the state for a short period of time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Millie Compion
|53 min
|John
|4
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|7 hr
|One who knows the...
|7,901
|what truck stops have prostitutes (Jan '13)
|8 hr
|cristal
|9
|What does La tranny from Califas Audi 5000 aka ...
|14 hr
|Insider
|2
|Once again Larry tranny goes bipolar lol
|22 hr
|Slapped ONCE AGAIN
|4
|Elizabeth Garza from Eagle Pass (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Sunshine0011
|20
|Heavy duty Iron security doors for sale!!
|Tue
|Security
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC