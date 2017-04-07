Traffic Alert: All lanes of I-35 in S...

Traffic Alert: All lanes of I-35 in San Antonio will be closed this weekend

If you're headed to San Antonio for the weekend, you might want to give yourself some extra time due to a major closure on Interstate 35. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, April 7, and running until 5 a.m. Monday, April 10, all main lanes of I-35 between Rittiman Road and George Beach will be closed. The closure allows for crews to demolish an old connector ramp from I-35 to southbound Interstate 410.

