Town Mountain Miniatures Museum opens doors to small world

After half a century in the making, Town Mountain Miniatures Museum, located at 1010 Hackberry Street in Bandera, celebrated a ribbon cutting and official opening this past Thursday, with about 40 guests and visitors enjoying tours and refreshments. "For more than forty years, I have been a miniature vignette/dollhouse artisan, designer, builder, workshop giver and taker and, above all, a collector," museum owner and native Banderan Patty Callahan Adamson said.

