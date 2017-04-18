The Missionary Catechists of Divine Providence supporters march past...
On immigration: "We must come together with one voice to affirm the positive historical impact of immigrants from all over the globe to San Antonio. ... My challenge to all of us is that we continue to work with our officials at the state and federal level to ensure that we don't undo the progress and relationships created over hundreds of years, and in particular, the achievement of NAFTA."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America without a President and our enemies kno...
|3 hr
|mean
|21
|Breeding Update (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|lol lol
|253
|Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s...
|23 hr
|Tracey
|5
|TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde...
|23 hr
|OrangeDomain
|3
|Trump grand scale public assistance
|23 hr
|Why not
|5
|Deport Phillipinos
|23 hr
|Anglo nurse
|20
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Tony
|7,934
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC