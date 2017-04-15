Texas On The Hook For $600,000 After Conceding Same-Sex Marriage Case

Couples Cleopatra DeLeon and Nicole Dimetman and Victor Holmes and Mark Phariss celebrated the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on same-sex marriage at an LBJ Library news conference on June 26, 2015. Texas is on the hook for more than $600,000 in fees associated with its unsuccessful fight to defend the state's ban on same-sex marriage.

