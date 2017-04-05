Texas drug dog with a nose of gold fi...

Texas drug dog with a nose of gold finds $245,000 of cocaine taped to driver's body, authorities say

A Central Texas police dog with a nose for making big drug busts found cocaine in an unexpected place this week. Sgt. Randy Thumann of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office and his partner, Lobos, made a traffic stop Monday afternoon about 85 miles east of San Antonio on Interstate 10, KVUE-TV reports .

