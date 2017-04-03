TABC investigates bar off-duty Fort Worth officer visited before fatal crash
Officials with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission are investigating a downtown bar where an off-duty Fort Worth police officer had been early Friday just before he and his wife were killed in a motorcycle crash. Officer Michael Valdez, 44, and his wife, Mary Ann Valdez, 39, both died as a result of the crash near the Fort Worth Cultural District.
