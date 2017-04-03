TABC investigates bar off-duty Fort W...

TABC investigates bar off-duty Fort Worth officer visited before fatal crash

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Officials with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission are investigating a downtown bar where an off-duty Fort Worth police officer had been early Friday just before he and his wife were killed in a motorcycle crash. Officer Michael Valdez, 44, and his wife, Mary Ann Valdez, 39, both died as a result of the crash near the Fort Worth Cultural District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
La tranny from Califas se metio en la concha lol 1 hr Little Johnny Da ... 1
Why do people still think it's cool to be cholo... (Apr '10) 1 hr Yea we will see 267
Questions about Calvary Chapel San Antonio (Mar '11) 10 hr Chapel 15
Review: Prime Imports Auto Boutique (Mar '15) 11 hr realdeal 3
Casual encounter (Sep '16) 13 hr Mac 9
TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde... 23 hr Not my land 1
Porn video booths Mon Head 5
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,366 • Total comments across all topics: 280,059,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC