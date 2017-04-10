Southeast braces for more bad weather...

Southeast braces for more bad weather after tornado kills mom, daughter

The storm front could dump up to an inch of rain as far north as New England as it rumbles through the Carolinas and the Middle Atlantic states later on Monday with high winds and thunderstorms, National Weather Service meteorologist Bruce Sullivan said. He also plans to conduct a briefing with local officials in St. Martin Parish, where a tornado Sunday flipped a mobile home over in Breaux Bridge and killed a mother and her 3-year-old daughter.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Bexar County was issued at April 10 at 11:17AM CDT

