Shovelton graduates from basic training
U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman Paige S. Shovelton graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
