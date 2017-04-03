Shovelton graduates from basic training

Shovelton graduates from basic training

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman Paige S. Shovelton graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what truck stops have prostitutes (Jan '13) 5 hr LOLZ 7
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 6 hr Oh Poor Baby 7,889
Got her pregnant and I wanna go clubbin with my... 23 hr Sir 6
jesse servin aka jay (Jun '14) Sun Jesse jay 12
Yristan Sun Sophia 10
Loan shark (Feb '13) Sat grace gunther 66
need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12) Sat Dede123 95
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,462 • Total comments across all topics: 280,182,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC