Second night of armed robberies plagu...

Second night of armed robberies plague San Antonio fast food

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

One night after multiple fast food restaurants on the North Side were hit by a series of armed robberies, San Antonio police say two more eateries were robbed Saturday night. Police say three suspects armed with rifles walked into the Dairy Queen in the 9700 block of Perrin Beitel about 11:30 p.m. and demanded money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde... 5 hr mean 9
News This is How San Antonio Celebrates Cinco de Mayo Sat mean 5
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) Sat The unknown 7,938
San Antonio hospitals Sat Dont walk RUN 3
Christine (Jun '14) Sat Anonymous 311
AL Vino Fri Mike 1
Professional Transportation, Inc. (Feb '12) Apr 21 Scooter54601 430
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,067 • Total comments across all topics: 280,517,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC