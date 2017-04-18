Second night of armed robberies plague San Antonio fast food
One night after multiple fast food restaurants on the North Side were hit by a series of armed robberies, San Antonio police say two more eateries were robbed Saturday night. Police say three suspects armed with rifles walked into the Dairy Queen in the 9700 block of Perrin Beitel about 11:30 p.m. and demanded money.
