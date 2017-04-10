SAPD seeks person of interest in fatal shooting
San Antonio police said they are looking for this person because he was seen at the fatal shooting of Joe Soto that occurred at the 4000 block of Moss Spring on April 9, 2017. Soto and three others were shot by an unknown suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What you need to know about Easter camping in S...
|2 hr
|L0LZ
|4
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|Who am I
|7,917
|Questions about Calvary Chapel San Antonio (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|bible
|16
|Special alert in the Fresno California area a c...
|8 hr
|Aids
|4
|Texas martial arts teacher accused of sexually ...
|9 hr
|L0LZ
|1
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|10 hr
|White woman
|132
|what truck stops have prostitutes (Jan '13)
|11 hr
|cristal
|10
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC