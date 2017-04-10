SAPD seeks person of interest in fata...

SAPD seeks person of interest in fatal shooting

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

San Antonio police said they are looking for this person because he was seen at the fatal shooting of Joe Soto that occurred at the 4000 block of Moss Spring on April 9, 2017. Soto and three others were shot by an unknown suspect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What you need to know about Easter camping in S... 2 hr L0LZ 4
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 3 hr Who am I 7,917
Questions about Calvary Chapel San Antonio (Mar '11) 7 hr bible 16
Special alert in the Fresno California area a c... 8 hr Aids 4
News Texas martial arts teacher accused of sexually ... 9 hr L0LZ 1
why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14) 10 hr White woman 132
what truck stops have prostitutes (Jan '13) 11 hr cristal 10
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,253 • Total comments across all topics: 280,318,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC